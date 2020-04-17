PITTSBURG, Kan. — To ensure the health and safety of students, faculty and staff, Pittsburg State University will continue online delivery of courses through the summer.
Enrollment for summer and fall courses begins Sunday.
“We already deliver 93% of our summer courses online,” said Howard Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “While this is not a giant leap for our institution, it does require continued innovation for our faculty — particularly those in traditionally hands-on disciplines.”
Courses already slated for online delivery in the summer will continue as planned. Faculty who were planning face-to-face courses in the summer will begin preparations to move the coursework to alternate delivery methods. Academic labs largely will remain closed, and Axe Library will continue to operate in a limited capacity.
The intent behind the decision is to do everything possible now to limit the spread of the virus to help ensure the university is back to normal operations in the fall, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.