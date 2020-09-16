Both Pittsburg State University and Missouri Southern State University are reporting fewer COVID-19 tests being administered on their campuses and fewer positive results.
At Pitt State, the Bryant Student Health Center tested 50 students last week, down from 72 the week before. Of those, 11 tested positive, with eight tests pending, said Taylor Panczer, the university's COVID-19 case manager.
The number of students in isolation, or students who are sick and are separated from others, is down from 56 to 24 in the past week. The number of students in quarantine, or being monitored after possible exposure, is down to approximately 350 from an initial peak of 600, Panczer said.
In addition, five faculty and staff members are isolated, and three are quarantined.
"We are seeing positive movement, though we must stay the course," said Kathleen Sandness, medical director of the Bryant Student Health Center, in a statement. "We see very high compliance to safety measures on our campus, and we need everyone to continue taking those measures into their personal life to protect our campus and community."
PSU reports numbers of positive cases only from students who were tested on campus. The total number of positives it has reported since school began on Aug. 17 is 155.
The university this week resumed extracurricular activities, including intercollegiate athletics, which were temporarily suspended late last month.
Missouri Southern State University on Monday reported 21 new student cases and two new employee cases for last week. The student case numbers are down from the 27 cases and 30 cases that were reported in the two previous weeks.
A total of 1,076 tests have been administered on campus since Aug. 10; classes began on Aug. 17. All told, the university has logged 89 student cases and eight employee cases, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.
Crowder College this week reported a total of 37 positive COVID-19 cases on its campuses since classes began. As of Monday, there were 91 "active reports," or students, faculty or staff members who were either in isolation or quarantine; and 94 "recovered reports," or students, faculty and staff members who were out of isolation or quarantine.
