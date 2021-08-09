PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is offering students financial incentives to get COVID-19 vaccines.
Students with regular on-campus classes in Pittsburg who provide proof of vaccination by Sept. 17 will each receive a $500 scholarship, and they will be entered to win one of two $8,500 grand prizes equivalent to a semester’s worth of full tuition, fees, meals and housing.
To be eligible, students must have received both shots of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine. Vaccines are available for free at the Bryant Student Health Center on campus.
All scholarships and grand prizes will be applied to the spring 2022 semester. For those who graduate in December, it will be applied to the fall 2021 semester and a refund issued, if applicable.
The incentive applies to undergraduate students, graduate students, international students and any other student who regularly attends classes on campus. Students taking only online classes are not eligible.
Incentives are being funded by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
