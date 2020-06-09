PITTSBURG, Kan. — In collaboration with the Pittsburg State University music department, staff at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts are recording performances by individuals and small groups on stage in the Linda & Lee Scott Performance Hall.
Starting in July, one-hour recordings of those performances will be released weekly as livestreams across multiple channels as part of the Pittsburg Virtual Festival of the Arts.
Performers include the J3 Band, Midwest Regional Ballet, Pittsburg High School, Rebecca Cutler and Robert Ensor. More names are being added to the lineup each week.
Audiences may view the virtual festival as it's livestreamed each Wednesday evening on the Bicknell Center Facebook page, on CAPS 13 TV, on pittstate.tv and at vimeo.com/pittstate.
