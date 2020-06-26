PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University will move the broad reopening of campus from July 7 to July 20, officials announced Friday.
“Given the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Crawford County, we feel we must do our part to keep our community safe by limiting contact and gatherings,” President Steve Scott said in a statement.
To aid in the process, a task force has created a guide that will be updated and expanded as the outcomes of three working groups focused on various elements of reopening are final.
"As we’ve said from the beginning, the health and safety of our campus community is our highest priority,” Scott said. “We continue to prepare for a full reopening of our campus, and to carefully monitor the situation and assess needs, making adjustments as we go. Our goal is not only to open, but to stay open until we dismiss students for fall break and online completion of the semester on Nov. 20.”
Crawford County on Friday was reporting a total of 220 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.
