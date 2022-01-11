PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University has reinstated its campus-wide mask mandate as of today, officials said in a notice posted on the university's website.
All faculty, staff, students and visitors will be required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while indoors on campus, with few exceptions. The requirement will apply to everyone, even to those who have been vaccinated, officials said.
The university notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested switching from cloth masks to surgical masks or better, such as KN95, KF94 and N99 masks.
Classes at Pitt State resume next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.