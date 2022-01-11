PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University officials on Tuesday reinstated a campuswide mask mandate.
All faculty, staff, students and visitors, including individuals who are vaccinated, will be required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while indoors on campus. Exceptions will be made for individuals who are working alone in an indoor space, individuals who are eating or drinking, individuals who are exercising in a campus facility, and children 6 and younger.
"The university’s goal is to have a safe and fully operational semester, and weather what university leaders hope will be a short-term surge," officials said in a notice on PSU's website. "According to public health officials, masks are an important tool in mitigating virus spread and achieving that goal."
The university noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested switching from cloth masks to surgical masks or better, such as KN95, KF94 and N99 masks. Individuals without a mask can request a disposable one from university offices, according to current PSU policy.
Reinstating a mask mandate is necessary, PSU officials said, "with the escalating number of COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant, and the strain that escalation is putting on the health care system."
The Crawford County Health Department on Tuesday reported 481 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Jan. 8, up from 310 new cases in the week ending Jan. 1 and 171 new cases in the week ending Dec. 25. The health department also reported remaining capacity — taking into account available beds, staffing and equipment — in intensive care units across the county was at approximately 5% to 10%, and in other medical/surgical units at approximately 15%.
At Missouri Southern State University, a notice posted in November to the school's website says students, faculty, staff and visitors are expected to wear masks in classroom settings and in a few other specific buildings on campus. A spokeswoman for the university confirmed Tuesday that everyone on campus will continue to be masked in classrooms when classes begin next week.
"As we start the spring 2022 semester, COVID-19 cases in our area have been on the rise, but our overarching goals remain the same: to prioritize the health and well-being of our Lion family while providing an engaging, high-quality educational experience for our students," she said.
Crowder College officials said in a Dec. 16 notice posted to their website that masks would not be required on any of the campuses for the spring semester. After a Tuesday meeting of college leaders, the same recommendations remain in place, according to a Crowder spokeswoman.
"We will continue to monitor cases and reevaluate as needed," she said.
The University of Missouri's governing board on Tuesday rejected a request from the university system's president to temporarily require masks on the Columbia campus, the largest in the state, in response to increasing cases of COVID-19.
System President Mun Choi first asked the Board of Curators to enact a mask requirement in classrooms, laboratories, offices and public buildings when attendance was required and social distancing wasn't possible.
After that was rejected, Choi sought a mandate only for classrooms and labs, with masks strongly encouraged in other indoor spaces, to run from Jan. 18 to Feb. 3. That request was also denied.
Curators expressed skepticism that a mask requirement on campus would help slow the spread of the virus, noting that the city of Columbia and Boone County currently do not have mask mandates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.