PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University officials said Wednesday that 15 symptomatic students were tested for COVID-19 at the Bryant Student Health Center between Oct. 13 and Oct. 19.
Of those, zero were positive, and no students were in isolation. In the same period, no faculty or staff members reported an infection.
This is the third week in a row with zero reported cases on campus, officials said.
Rita Girth, director of operations at the Bryant Student Health Center, said the only numbers the university can reliably report are those from the health center. Isolation numbers can differ between reporting agencies due to students being tested elsewhere and then later reporting as PSU students via the Crawford County Health Department.
Quarantine numbers are managed solely by the Crawford County Health Department, the university said.
