PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University officials said Wednesday that none of the 27 symptomatic students who were tested for COVID-19 at the campus health center between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 were positive.
Currently, no students are in isolation due to illness, the university said. Quarantine numbers are managed solely by the Crawford County Health Department.
In the same time period, no faculty or staff members reported an infection, PSU officials said.
The news comes on the heels of a report from PSU last week in which there was one positive student test from the campus health center.
Rita Girth, director of operations at the Bryant Student Health Center on campus, said the only tested or positive case numbers the university can reliably report are those from the health center. Isolation numbers can differ between reporting agencies due to students being tested elsewhere and then later reporting as PSU students via the Crawford County Health Department, she said.
