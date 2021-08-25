PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University has resumed reporting COVID-19 testing and case data.
Testing began Aug. 13 as students began moving into residence halls. Of the 817 on-campus students, 444 provided proof they were fully vaccinated, 46 provided proof they had a history of COVID-19 and 145 provided proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of moving in. The remaining students were required to complete a COVID-19 test at the Bryant Student Health Center; of 179 tested, three were positive.
PSU reported nine COVID-19 cases of the 49 symptomatic students who were tested at Bryant Student Health Center since classes began Aug. 16. Currently, 17 students are in isolation.
In the same period, no faculty or staff members reported an infection or are in quarantine.
