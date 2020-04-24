PITTSBURG, Kan. — For incoming freshmen and other new students, Pittsburg State University is shifting mandatory orientation events, called Pitt CARES, online this summer to prepare them for the fall semester in a safe way.
All orientation activities will be offered in Canvas, the online learning platform used by the university for instruction. All required orientation activities must be completed, and students required to participate in Pitt CARES must attend a live Zoom session on their orientation date to be eligible to enroll in classes for the fall semester.
Pitt CARES is required for all 2020 high school graduates and is optional for transfer students. Online orientation will not require a fee. If incoming students already have registered and paid the fee, they will be refunded.
An optional, in-person orientation gathering for students, parents and families is planned for Aug. 15 on campus.
Details: orientation@pittstate.edu.
