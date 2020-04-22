PITTSBURG, Kan. — Prospective students have several opportunities to attend virtual college fairs in the coming days in lieu of attending presentations and tours on campus at Pittsburg State University.
Nearly 400 prospective students already have registered for a virtual session today that PSU is planning in partnership with Missouri Western, Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Southern at strivescan.com/virtual. Openings remain in that session; register online.
A virtual presentation highlighting what Pittsburg State has to offer will be from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday through strivescan.com/virtual. Openings remain; register online. During the session, prospective students will be able to ask questions to representatives from PSU’s admissions, financial aid and diversity offices.
Registration also is open for the virtual conference and college fair to be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 4-6 at virtual.gotocollegefairs.com.
