PITTSBURG, Kan. — Students at Pittsburg State University will begin to see distributions from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The university will receive approximately $2.6 million from the federal government to provide direct financial assistance to students.
Pell-eligible full-time students will receive $800, and Pell-eligible part-time students will receive $400. Those students can expect to receive payments within four weeks if direct deposit information has been provided.
Eligibility requirements will include being enrolled as a degree-seeking student on or after March 13; not being in loan default or having grant or loan overpayment status; making satisfactory academic progress; having a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file; being eligible to receive Title IV federal aid; and having expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19.
Per federal guidelines, international and undocumented students are not eligible, nor are students enrolled in online-only programs before the emergency health declaration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.