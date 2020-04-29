PITTSBURG, Kan. — May graduates at Pittsburg State University will be honored with a commencement ceremony on Dec. 12 and will receive copies of the traditional printed commencement program, university officials announced today.
May commencement ceremonies were canceled in March as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. A subsequent survey found that a majority of students on track to graduate preferred a face-to-face ceremony dedicated to those who would have walked across the stage in May.
“We fully recognize and appreciate that many of our graduates will depart Pittsburg for jobs and lives after Pittsburg State University, and that making their way back to campus in December could be challenging,” President Steve Scott said in a statement. “We’ve done our best to choose a date that allows for the most flexibility and time to plan.”
A recording of the ceremony will be posted to the University’s vimeo and YouTube channels.
Missouri Southern State University also recently announced plans to recognize spring and summer graduates at its regularly scheduled commencement ceremony in December.
