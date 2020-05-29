PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is beginning the process of reopening facilities to the public, starting with outdoor facilities.
Carnie Smith Stadium, soccer fields, outdoor basketball courts, intramural softball fields and sand volleyball courts will open on Monday. The baseball and softball fields will be available for reservations by contacting Lacie Anderson at landerson@pittstate.edu.
Most other facilities will remain closed as the university responds to new public health guidance, works to accommodate student needs and prepares for a broad reopening of facilities this summer.
University officials expect users of the outdoor spaces to take personal responsibility for their health and the people around them.
“This means adhering to all public health guidelines that will slow or stop the spread of COVID-19: social distancing, good hygiene, and staying home when sick,” said Jim Johnson, director of intercollegiate athletics, in a statement.
The university also will continue to monitor the pandemic and assess needs, making adjustments as needed.
