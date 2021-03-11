QUAPAW, Okla. — The Quapaw Nation and Downstream Casino Resort will hold two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the coming weeks at the Downstream pavilion, 69300 E. Nee Road.
The first, to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, will be open to all Quapaw Nation tribal members, tribal employees, casino team members and family members. The Moderna vaccine will be provided. Appointments can be made by calling 918-919-6238.
"Our Nation has been extremely hard hit by COVID. We all want to get back to our dances and our traditional ceremonies, but many of us have held off until it's safe to gather with our elders," said Joseph Tali Byrd, Quapaw Nation business committee chairman. "Getting ourselves vaccinated gets us one step closer to that goal."
The second clinic, to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, will be open to everyone living the region. Individuals must be 18 or older, and they can include non-Natives and those residing in Missouri, Kansas or Arkansas. No appointments are necessary.
"We know viruses don't respect tribal citizenship or state lines," Byrd said. "That's why it's important to stop the spread in the larger community around us."
The clinics are offered in partnership with the Northeastern Tribal Health System.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.