SENECA, Mo. — A new policy for Newton County schools is not playing well with a neighboring county.
Seneca High School has canceled its football game tonight against McDonald County High School. Seneca was scheduled to travel to Anderson for the away game, but it was informed by officials with the McDonald County Health Department that team members who were under a close-contact quarantine were not eligible to play in McDonald County.
That accounted for almost 20 players on the team, said Seneca Superintendent Brandon Eggleston.
"We just didn't have the numbers to play," Eggleston said. "They are eligible in our county but not McDonald County, so we'll abide by their guidelines."
Officials with the McDonald County Health Department could not be reached for comment.
Under a controversial policy imparted last week by the Newton County Health Department, students under quarantine for close contact in Newton County schools may attend classes and participate in sporting or extracurricular events as long as they wear a face mask or covering until proper social distancing can be observed. If a mask is not feasible, the quarantined student must have a negative COVID-19 test within 36 hours of the activity's start time.
Seneca tightened the policy by requiring masks at all times and submissions to regular symptom checks.
The policy is different from other Missouri counties. In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state recommendations, close-contact quarantine students are not allowed at school functions for 14 days, during which they may not participate in school activities or events.
A close-contact student is defined as someone who for more than 15 minutes was within 6 feet of a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Eggleston said most of the players on the team have already reported a negative test, making them eligible to play had the game been set for Seneca.
Newton County Health Department Director Larry Bergner said the policy change was to help districts reporting a high number of absences because of quarantines. One student with a positive test was triggering almost 30 quarantines each, he said, and barely any of those close-contact quarantined students tested positive.
COVID-19 cases in Newton County continue to trend upward — on Wednesday the department reported 272 active cases. Bergner said on Monday that if case numbers continue to rise excessively, the policy will be reverted to previous standards.
Seneca, Diamond and East Newton school districts are using the policy. The Neosho School District switched to it last week, but it reverted back on Monday.
Instead of playing Seneca, the McDonald County High School football team will travel to Frontenac High School for a game. Its homecoming, originally scheduled for tonight, has been moved to Oct. 16.
