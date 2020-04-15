A trip to Disneyland. Burial insurance. A new bunker. A riding lawn mower. Cashing it in for $1 bills and making it rain in their living room.
When the Globe asked readers on our Facebook page what they planned to do with pandemic stimulus checks, some of them responded with varying levels of humor and seriousness. But most people told us the same general thing: bills.
Here are a sampling of comments made on our Facebook page Wednesday:
• Ash Dalon: "Got mine today for me and my kids. Put my car in the shop, and plan on catching up bills."
• Corena Evans: "No, haven't got it yet. When I do, paying bills."
• Linda Tennison-Redshaw: "Using it to pay bills like it's intended for."
• Sandy Roberson-Morris: "We got ours in Colorado and will donate most to open restaurants, grocery store clerks, postal staff and delivery drivers. Those are the folks in our area on the front lines."
• Louise J Clyde: "We got ours and paid some bills, the rest will be used when needed."
• Chadee Lyn Clay: "Got ours. It's survival money. Stay afloat. Pay bills. Keep clothes on the kids' backs."
• Jim Feagins: "I plan to let my auto-deposited stimulus money sit and stimulate my savings account right where it was put overnight. Consider me hereby stimulated."
• Becky Spencer: "Got ours, automatic deposit. Haven’t decided what to do with it yet. A lot of things to choose from, but nothing fun."
• John Jackson: "Got mine today. Already gave most of it to unemployed waitresses while waiting on unemployment to show up."
• Brenda L Reddy: "Direct deposit this morning. A portion I tithed to The Salvation Army."
• Natasha Sinclair: "Strictly rent and emergency money."
• Sara Jayne Gomez: "Going to pay off a loan, buy necessities and do work on my truck. Haven’t gotten it yet; I’m on SSI."
• Brandie Micheal Sliger: "Got it direct deposit today. We paid our bills for the next 2 months and put the rest in the bank. We already paid our rent for six months with income tax. Thank God we made the right decision, being my husband was laid off from work."
• Amanda Wilson: "We're catching up on bills and then putting the rest in savings."
