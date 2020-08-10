There are more regional residents in Joplin hospitals for COVID-19 treatment than last week, but none of the patients are Joplin residents, city officials said Monday.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said during the city's regular weekly briefing that 33 people are hospitalized. Eighteen of those are at Mercy Hospital with five in the intensive care unit and two on ventilators. There also are 15 patients at Freeman Hospital, the mayor said. The hospitals on Aug. 3 had 27 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, and two were Joplin residents.
"Those numbers are increasing," the mayor said. "We're seeing a higher level of hospitalization than we had the last couple of weeks. If you have been watching our cases, our cases have been slowly creeping up as well. I know that City Council and city staff are watching that closely as we think about schools going back into session," including Missouri Southern State University and Ozark Christian College.
"It's important to recognize that this is something where we are still in this fight. We are still asking everybody to be partnering with us, to be COVID-19 responsible and do all the things we've asked you to do the last five to six months."
The mayor said there are 34 active virus cases among city residents. That's up three cases from a week ago when there were 31. There was a peak July 6 of 83 active Joplin cases.
Jasper County outside Joplin had 62 active cases as of Sunday, up three from a week ago. The number of hospitalizations in county cases has gone down from 19 to five in that week. In Newton County, there were 154 active cases as of Sunday with two people hospitalized, according to that department's most recent news release. That is down from 237 active cases a week ago.
McDonald County reports 94 active cases, down from 105 a week ago, with seven in hospitals, up from five last week.
In Kansas, Cherokee County reported 39 active cases with three in hospitals, up from five active cases a week ago with no one hospitalized.
The city's health department director and assistant city manager, Dan Pekarek, said the city is "still accumulating four to five cases a day" in new cases but that he believes that wearing masks has reduced the number of infections.
He called on residents to continue wearing masks or observing social distancing by 6 feet, washing or sanitizing hands frequently, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
Many local organizations and agencies can help people who have needs resulting from the pandemic, said Barbie Huff, who speaks for the Jasper County Community Organizations Active in Disasters.
"All needs are being met right now and range from from food to rent and utility assistance. As of right now, we have been able to solve any need that anyone has had," Huff said.
More than 50 local organizations and service agencies are participating in the group. A list of them, along with contact information for each agency, can be found on Facebook by searching for Jasper County COAD.
Meanwhile, Missouri health officials reported another 1,027 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, continuing a trend of nearly 1,000 new cases every day since last week.
The exception was Sunday, when the state recorded 475 confirmed cases. The state’s data was delayed during the weekend as health department officials moved the numbers from an old surveillance system to a new one, and health officials said Monday that another 1,073 cases were confirmed Saturday.
Six COVID-19 deaths were confirmed during the weekend and none on Monday. Since the pandemic began, Missouri has confirmed 59,954 cases and 1,307 deaths.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
