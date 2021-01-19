Registration remains open for free COVID-19 testing that will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Access Family Care, 530 S. Maiden Lane in Joplin.
Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms. Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with an anterior nasal swab to determine if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at no cost to the individual.
Register at health.mo.gov/communitytest. The testing opportunity is offered by the state of Missouri in partnership with the Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical.
