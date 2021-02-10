The Joplin Health Department will offer an opportunity for approximately 80 people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days.
Staff will offer appointments at the Joplin Health Department, 321 E. Fourth St. All individuals must have an appointment to receive a vaccine.
Eligible individuals are patient-facing health care workers, residents and staff of nursing homes, public safety workers and first responders, individuals 65 and older, and adults with underlying health concerns.
The city will open its scheduling phone line and online tool at 10 a.m. today. They will remain open until available spots are filled.
Register online at joplinmo.org/coronavirus or by calling 417-623-4973.
Once an individual schedules an appointment, they will receive a confirmation email with instructions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.