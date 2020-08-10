Area Relay for Life events, typically held in communities across the country each year as walks to raise money for the American Cancer Society, will look different this fall as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Newton County Relay for Life will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Neosho High School, 511 S. Neosho Blvd. It will operate this year strictly as a drive-thru luminaria ceremony to help participants maintain social distancing.
"Cancer didn't stop because of COVID," organizer Donna Hood said. "It's sad because donations are down everywhere, and we understand that, but yet we just don't want to lose sight of the people that are suffering with this."
Luminaria bags — which honor both cancer survivors and residents who have died of cancer — are being sold for $5 apiece. The goal of the Newton County Relay for Life team is to sell at least 200 bags, Hood said. Some corporate sponsorships also have helped with fundraising this year, she said.
Bags can be ordered and purchased online ahead of the Saturday ceremony at RelayForLife.org/NewtonCountyMO. The deadline for online orders is Thursday.
Hood noted that some Relay for Life events around Missouri that have already taken place have used the drive-thru format with success.
"We're pretty excited about it," she said. "It's a first-time deal (for us), and we're pleased that so many people have shown an interest in purchasing the bags."
Other local relays, including the Relay for Life events in Carthage and Nevada, will take place in a virtual format on Sept. 19.
Each year, more than 4 million people in two dozen countries take part in Relay for Life, raising tens of millions of dollars that help fund research, a helpline for survivors and other resources, such as free rides to chemo or free places to stay near hospitals. One out of 3 people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.
