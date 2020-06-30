CARTHAGE, Mo. — The remaining two days of summer school for kindergartners through eighth graders in Carthage have been canceled, according to Superintendent Mark Baker.
Summer weight classes for seventh and eight graders are postponed until further notice.
The school district over the past few weeks has had several students — including at least two at Columbian Elementary School and three at the junior high school — test positive for COVID-19. Student enrollment in the summer session also has declined in recent weeks, the superintendent said.
The summer feeding program will continue at Columbian and at the high school from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
