Republic Services, Joplin's residential trash provider, will reinstate its curbside bulky item pickup service beginning Monday.
Joplin residents can now put their bulky items next to their polycart on their normal trash day. Bulky items include furniture, mattresses, televisions, solid paint, tree limbs and brush, microwave ovens, dry carpet and small amounts of bundled or containerized construction and demolition debris.
Items that will not be accepted include oils, lead acid batteries, appliances, railroad ties, liquid paint, tires, commercial waste and large amounts of construction and demolition debris.
Details: 800-431-1507.
