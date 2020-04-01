Residents question city's stance on shelter-in-place order

Joplin residents who believe city officials have not taken action quickly enough on sheltering in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic are going online and writing letters to push for the order.
More than 3,000 people have signed a nonbinding online petition seeking a city shutdown order, which would close nonessential businesses and restrict people from leaving their homes except to do necessary things like buying groceries or going to a medical appointment.
Deborah D. Sherz, a retired registered nurse, signed the petition because she believes federal officials failed to stop the spread in the beginning and "Mayor Shaw could step up and protect us" at the local level.
She said she has watched neighbors have numerous visitors at a time, a situation she said exemplifies that "people don't understand the risk" because government leaders are allowing social distancing rules that she contends are not adequate to tamp down the spread of the coronavirus.
Sherz contends that sneezes and coughs can spread the virus much farther than the 6 feet people are being told.
"Government leaders are so leery to say this (is) airborne, but if they did, people would take it seriously," she said.
That's why Joplin resident Ralph Williams has written a letter to the Globe asking for a city ordinance that would require people to wear masks over their noses and mouths when in public while the virus is active.
He said his wife went grocery shopping during designated senior hours earlier this week. Most wore masks, but a few didn't, "and that made it difficult to shop," he said. "Maybe people (would) be more careful because they don't realize how easy it can spread."
Hospital officials have said that Joplin has experienced a low number of cases, which has been demonstrated by the number of people referred for tests through the local COVID-19 call center.
The center has recorded more than 1,300 people having called in for screening of their symptoms since the center was activated March 23. Of those, fewer than 100 have been referred for testing. That is in part because Joplin has access to a small number of tests, but it also is reflective that people have symptoms of colds, flu and allergies that are not the COVID-19 illness, health officials have said.
Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System, said a second patient was hospitalized there Wednesday for treatment of the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. She said the hospital has seen eight test positive, but six were able to be confined at home because their symptoms were not serious enough for hospitalization.
One of two hospitalized virus patients at Mercy Hospital Joplin was dismissed Wednesday, hospital spokesman Jordan Larimore said.
Mayor Gary Shaw said last week city officials were considering a shelter-in-place order when health officials felt it was necessary, which created an outcry from those who felt the restrictions the order would impose were not yet necessary.
"We are watching the situation closely," the mayor said Wednesday. "We have an ordinance written and ready to put in place when we feel the time is right."
Shaw said he is working with the city manager and health department director as well as other local health providers on whether more restrictive action is needed. Adoption of the ordinance for the order would require a majority vote of the City Council.
Hospital and other health officials are compiling information that he should have by today. It would be used to decide whether or when to issue a shelter-in-place order.
"Our position has been that we think it's a very serious situation," he said. But like Gov. Mike Parson, "he hasn't ordered a (state) shutdown because people are taking it (social distancing) serious and he didn't want to cause any more restrictions on people than need be."
"I'm hearing from both sides of the issue," Shaw said. People are saying, 'Close it down, let's get ahead of it,' and then others are saying, 'Don't put more hardship on people.'"
He said he is constantly getting calls from people on both sides of the issue, some from other parts of the nation. There are 95 petitions on change.org for cities, counties and states other than Joplin to shut down.
"It's not that I am ignoring it," Shaw said. "We're paying a lot of attention to the situation. We are trying to stay on top of it. If there's an indication that (the virus) is going to hit hard, we will issue the order instantly to shut down the city."
Call center
On Tuesday, 124 people called the COVID-19 call center to check symptoms. Of those, four who use Freeman health services were scheduled for tests to be done today. A number for Mercy was not available. The call center number is 417-347-6444. It is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
