Nearly 20 residents have signed up to speak at today's Joplin City Council meeting, which was called to take a second look at enacting an ordinance that would require masks be worn in businesses and public places.
City Clerk Barbara Gollhofer said that about 18 or 19 people have already requested to speak at the 6 p.m. special meeting.
The ordinance would apply to anyone 6 years old or older and specify that masks be work inside businesses or public buildings. It also would require masks outdoors when social distancing is not possible and there are more than 10 people gathered who are not family members.
It would allow masks, or face coverings, made of multiple layers of fleece, cotton, linen or other materials either commercially purchased or homemade that cover both the nose and mouth.
Businesses and public buildings would be required to post a notice that masks are required to be worn inside.
Businesses have the right to refuse service to those who refuse to comply, according to the proposed ordinance.
The city and law enforcement officers will act in support of businesses that need to enforce the use of masks, the ordinance states. Enforcement would first involve educating people and giving an opportunity to comply followed by a warning and then a civil citation if necessary.
Fines up to $150 could be imposed for a violation, the ordinance states.
It allows Joplin Schools officials to work with the Joplin Health Department to implement safety protocols for school children that are safe and feasible for each grade level.
If the council approves the measure, it would go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday and remain in force until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, unless the council chooses to extend or terminate it.
There are allowances for those who cannot wear face masks. Those include people who have medical conditions, mental health conditions, developmental disabilities or fall under other provisions of the Americans with Disabilities act. People whose religious beliefs prevent the wearing of a face covering, bar and restaurant patrons while they are dining or consuming drink, those engaged in team sports, exercise or other physical activity where masks or social distancing are not feasible and during medical or dental treatments. Also, children younger than 6 are exempt.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. today. There is a limit on the number of those who will be admitted to the council chambers at City Hall for the meeting because of social distancing, however the meeting will be televised KGCS-TV which airs on Channel 21 and on area cable services. It also will be shown online at http://www.joplinmo.org/182/Video-Multimedia.
