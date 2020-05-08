Things are looking upward, say Joplin restaurant owners and managers, and as more and more dining rooms continue to reopen along with the economy, the belief remains that life is destined to return to normal.
Like many Joplin-area eateries, Club 609 reopened its dining area this week and took a little over half of its tables and bar stools out of the building to maintain proper social distancing to deal with the pandemic. Although business hasn’t quite been on par with the way things were before the oubreak, manager Steve Williams said “it’s been a good start.”
“Things have picked up for us since last week when it was strictly takeout, carryout and delivery,” he said. “I wouldn’t say business has doubled (since the week before), but on some nights it has. So it’s been good.”
A gradual climb back to normal is what Williams believes is the most likely outcome for Club 609 in the coming weeks or months. For now, the restaurant is accepting customers via reservation and call-ahead seating only to ensure the building doesn’t get too crowded.
“That does a couple of things or us: It keeps our social distance, and it prevents our staff, which is about half in number from before the coronavirus, from being overwhelmed,” Williams said.
Williams said plans are in place for the restaurant to bring more staff members on in the next couple of weeks.
Steady business is one thing many restaurants have struggled to maintain since the start of the pandemic, but WiseGuys owner Orlando Bevilacqua said his establishment has proved to be dynamic, and therefore, more fortunate than others.
“The way we’re modeled at WiseGuys, a lot of our business is done through our drive-thru, curbside pickup and delivery,” he said, adding that his establishment is less dependent on a steady flow of dine-in customers. “We also have a loyal customer base that’s helped us through this. So we haven’t seen a significant drop since the coronavirus. We’re very grateful for that.”
Although WiseGuys wasn’t as desperate as other restaurants to reopen its dining room this past week, it certainly didn’t hurt.
“We probably haven’t felt the surge like other places, but it’s been good to have customers back in the restaurant,” Bevilacqua said. “We had a bunch of members from the police department stop by (Friday), and it’s kind of funny because we’re enforcing the 6-feet rule for social distancing. So in a way, we were regulating the police officers.”
Hackett Hot Wings in downtown Joplin is permitting 78 people, workers and customers, inside its establishment at a time.
“We’ve been mandated a 25% occupancy, but we expect that to go up to 50% soon,” said Jevon Hackett, manager of Hackett Hot Wings. “But in spite of that, we’ve stayed pretty busy. We’re happy to have customers back (in the dining area), and they seem to be happy too.”
All tables and barstools inside the eatery are 6 feet apart and are sanitized by the hour. Hackett said the restaurant is operating with about 80% of the staff it had prior to the pandemic.
“Before this week, we stayed open by doing curbside orders, and we were really busy doing that,” he said. “So that helped us bring back most of our staff. Some people found other jobs, but for the most part, we were able to bring back most of our employees.
“We’re pretty confident things should go back to normal sooner than later. Until then, we’ll continue to do the things we need to do to make sure we’re safe and our customers are safe. We’re just taking things one day at a time.”
