The Joplin football team was slated to travel to Rockhurst this Friday to open district play.
Instead, the Eagles won by forfeit as the Hawklets' football season has come to an abrupt end. Rockhurst issued a statement Tuesday evening explaining a confirmed positive COVID-19 would have forced a two-week quarantine period for the rest of the team. That means the Hawklets have forfeited Friday's playoff game against Joplin — a game Rockhurst was supposed to host in Kansas City.
Spectrum Sports was the first to report the news.
The statement said the decision was made after Rockhurst consulted with KCMO Health Department.
“While overall our caseloads have been small, we have adhered to these standards with integrity for the care of our community,” the statement read. “It is with sadness, but hope in looking for the future, that Rockhurst will forfeit the remainder of its 2020 varsity football season. We are extremely proud of our student-athletes and coaches for their tremendous performance this season, and with significant momentum heading into the playoffs. Each game and each practice has been a gift for the formation of our young men, and we are grateful for what they have given to the Rockhurst community. It is unfortunate that, at this time, COVID-19 does not allow their season to continue.”
Joplin High School released its own statement regarding Friday’s quarterfinal game. The forfeit means Joplin advances to the semifinals, where the Eagles will play the winner of Friday's game between top-seeded Raymore-Peculiar (7-2) and eighth seeded Lee’s Summit (2-7).
“Joplin schools have been notified by MSHSAA that the game would be recorded as a forfeit, with Joplin advancing to the next round of the playoffs,” the statement read. “We regret that the Rockhurst student-athletes will not be able to compete in the opening district round.”
In a tweet, Spectrum Sports cited a conversation with Rockhurst first-year head coach Kelly Donohoe.
“We are reeling,” Donohoe told Spectrum Sports. “This is hard to stomach. I am sick for our kids and their parents. I am thankful we got to play the games we did.”
Joplin’s next game is now slated for Nov. 6 — the district semifinal game.
