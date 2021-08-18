The day after an unprecedented letter from more than 100 local physicians to area school districts asking for a mask mandate for the coming school year, area superintendents and other officials reacted and talked about why they are going with recommending masks instead of requiring them.
The letter, signed by 117 doctors, was released Tuesday night, and some administrators, when contacted for comment by reporters, said they hadn’t seen it or were not prepared to comment.
The letter asks school districts to consider making masks mandatory and cites information about how the delta variant of the coronavirus is more dangerous and transmissible among children than past variants.
“Without universal masking, school outbreaks are inevitable due to COVID-19,” the letter said. “Both the staff and students will suffer if this occurs, and parents will have an added burden of teaching their kids in a virtual environment. After-school activities, including sports, will suffer as well. This all could be avoided with a universal masking policy. Why not protect our kids to the fullest? We, the undersigned Joplin-area physicians, implore the Joplin-area school boards and superintendents to implement universal masking for the start of the upcoming school year.”
Taken under advisement
Efforts to reach Joplin Superintendent Melinda Moss were unsuccessful Wednesday. Joplin Board of Education President Jeff Koch said he monitors the data and that his board will react if the virus starts to spread.
“I’m looking daily at cases,” he said. “I’m looking daily at trends. I’m looking at Newton County. I’m looking at the city of Joplin. I’m watching the vaccination rates. I keep an eye on all of these things personally to try to keep informed. I think the big thing that could maybe alleviate some concern is the board is willing to take up this matter; we proved that this past week. If the situation changes, we’re able to react quickly if we have to.”
All school administrators contacted by the Globe on Wednesday said they appreciated the information in the letter and that they consider all sources of information when making decisions regarding student health and school policy.
Carl Junction Superintendent Phil Cook said he’ll be sharing the letter with parents in the coming days so they also have the information to use when deciding whether to send masks with their children.
“We still are recommending masks,” Cook said. “We strongly recommend and encourage them, so we’re not discouraging them. We’re not even saying it’s optional. We’re saying we think you should wear them, but at the same time we’re giving some responsibility to our families to make the good decisions. We live in Carl Junction. I’ve got a lot of faith in our families that they are going to make some good decisions.”
Webb City Superintendent Anthony Rossetti said he didn’t see any new data in the letter that he hadn’t already seen while creating his district’s Cardinal Comeback Plan.
“We don’t disagree with what the physicians are requesting. Our plan highly recommends that our students and staff wear masks at school,” Rossetti said. “The difference is that our input and our data, our survey information that has come back to us, overwhelmingly supports a mask option or choice for our parents to make.”
Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker said his board met with the board of directors of Mercy Hospital Carthage before the letter came out.
“Most of the information shared in the letter was discussed during that meeting,” Baker said. “Additionally, Mercy representatives emphasized the importance of vaccinations and concerns regarding lack of medical support if COVID spreads in our area.”
Neosho Superintendent Jim Cummins said the district received the letter, but the board plans no changes to its protocols.
“We appreciate the letter from the doctors, and we understand their position,” Cummins said. “But we have to do what our board voted to do at this point in time. We’ll monitor and see how it goes.”
Cummins said the district is working on updates to its close-contact case protocols that align with both Newton and McDonald county policies.
Those changes will be added to the district’s plan, available at neoshosd.org.
Earlier this month, the board approved a plan with three levels of protocols that increase as the number of cases increase inside a school building. Masks will not be required until a building’s case numbers exceed 7% of a building’s population. At 10%, the school would be closed.
Masks will be required for all students on buses.
Seneca Superintendent Brandon Eggleston said he and his administrators appreciate every bit of information shared by physicians and others.
“When we’re making our decisions for this, we take in every piece of information we can get,” Eggleston said. “We also balance that with the community desires. We have data about what the community desires because everything is different, and honestly every community is different.”
No changes
Despite the letter’s request that districts adopt mask mandates, none of the superintendents said that would be considered at the start of the school year, although they didn’t rule out mandates later if the data they receive show them to be necessary.
“We will change our plan based on what comes our way,” Webb City’s Rossetti said. “So we are flexible, we are reasonable and we are going to be monitoring our situation constantly, just like we did every single day for 175 days last year. and we do take this very seriously. We have made the precautions. Our area is one of the only places in the state of Missouri that went to school full time last year, and we did it safely and without one single child being hospitalized to our knowledge.”
Carl Junction’s Cook said the data will drive the district’s policy and that the data doesn’t support mandatory masking before school starts.
“Right now what will affect our policy is looking at our data,” Cook said. “We currently have two students that are isolated in our district. That’s really low compared to last year, all year. So we’re going to keep an eye on our data.
“I feel good about where we’re at right now. Honestly last year, when our students couldn’t social distance, they wore masks, and that was really just in passing times in hallways. When they were in the classroom, we got them socially distanced, 3 feet away, they all faced the same way and they did not wear masks. We’ve got all of those procedures still in place and lots of layers of things in place to protect our students, and our staff, 75% of our staff is vaccinated.”
Rossetti and Cook said they’re pretty sure area children are safer in schools than they are in the community at large.
“The city has no mask mandates; the county has no mask mandates; the Garth Brooks concert, no mask mandate; restaurants, no social distancing,” Rossetti said. “Everything is wide open, and schools are being asked to be moved out and be the ones that have to carry this forward by themselves. ... and that’s a struggle. If we were to have a mask mandate that is not supported by our parents or community, how are we going to get that done?”
“If anyone thinks we don’t worry about the safety of our kids, they’re deeply mistaken because I worry every day,” Cook added. “I have a 7-year-old granddaughter that will be in first grade in Carl Junction schools. I feel like she’s going to be safe. I hope she wears her mask every day, but I believe in my heart she’ll be safe in our schools. I don’t know that I have that confidence that she’ll be safe when she leaves our schools.”
