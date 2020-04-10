An announcement by Gov. Mike Parson that schools will be closed for the remainder of the term because of the COVID-19 pandemic leaves the Joplin School District working on how to honor seniors who are to graduate in May.
"This announcement brings a number of additional questions," said Superintendent Melinda Moss on Friday at a status briefing at City Hall. "What should districts do about summer school? What will reentry to school look like? How will this impact our graduating seniors? The biggest impact of this decision will be felt by our graduating seniors.
"But rest assured, Dr. (Stephen) Gilbreth, our high school principal, is working diligently with our students, our parents and our faculty to find creative ways to honor our graduates. There are many considerations on the table, and we welcome your input."
Online learning
Even though schools remain closed, the district's essential services will operate through May 20, which is the end date for the regular school year.
To keep children working through then, the district began a virtual learning program this week.
Moss said that for those who do not have access to internet or devices to obtain the work online, paper copies of student work packets can be picked up from 11 a.m. to noon each Monday at children's schools.
School bus drivers also will have the work packets when the buses deliver meals. Children can ask the bus driver for the packet for their grade level when they pick up their meals, the superintendent said.
The school district's tech department has distributed 600 laptops to parents who requested them. If a family without online access does obtain internet, a device can be requested from the school district.
Meal delivery
Another of those essential services is providing meals for children.
"The number of meals being delivered seems to climb every day," Moss said. "Our first Monday, we served a total of 1,382 students both breakfast and lunch. Yesterday, we served 2,800 students not only their daily breakfast and lunch but also enough breakfast and lunch food to take them through this weekend."
So far, the school district has served 95,000 meals since schools were closed. The meals are served through a program provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Paul Bloomberg, the city's parks and recreation director, said many programs and activities have been canceled because of the virus crisis. One of those was the department's popular Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt that had been scheduled April 3.
"So we were left with a dilemma," he said. "We had 12,000 Easter eggs that were delivered by the Easter Bunny. So with the help of the Joplin School District, we were able to give children who received lunches through the school district an Easter egg surprise."
Those eggs were distributed with the meals given out on Thursday.
"We saw those Easter eggs and we put those in the packets, and that did add some fun for kids," Moss said. "And I'm very happy that the Easter Bunny is viewed as an essential worker."
Stay-at-home
Mayor Gary Shaw asked residents to continue to observe the city's stay-at-home order through the Easter and Passover weekend when people may be tempted to go in person to church services or join others for observance of the holidays.
He said people should have holiday dinner with those with whom they live and watch religious services online or on television.
"Staying apart is the best thing we can do for our loved ones," in order to continue to suppress spread of the virus.
"Now is the time to stop it before we see any more cases," the mayor said. "The next two weeks are very important," in continuing to flatten the curve of infection.
Joplin had two new cases on Friday, bringing the city's total to five.
The COVID-19 Call Center saw fewer callers to check symptoms on Thursday than in previous days.
Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System, said there 118 calls.
She said Freeman had dismissed a patient who is recovering from the virus but is now treating a patient for the illness who had been kept in isolation until a test could be done for confirmation.
As a result, the hospital currently has two people hospitalized with the illness. Mercy Hospital Joplin also has two virus patients hospitalized.
The city's health director, Dan Pekarek, said Friday that the report "should serve as a strong reminder that we should all be staying at home as much as possible. When going out for essential functions, especially in areas where it is hard to maintain proper social distancing, we should assume there is the possibility of coming into contact with an individual that carries the virus.”
Symptoms?
The COVID-19 Call Center number to check symptoms is 417-347-6444. It is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.