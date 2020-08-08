Phil Cook knows Carl Junction's roads. He's been driving them for almost 20 years.
Over that time, the superintendent of the Carl Junction School District has learned which roads are most commonly used by buses and by parents. He's learned how different types of weather affect the quality of those roads.
Combined with weather prediction tools that improve every year, he's able to collect a lot of information and make a well-informed decision about whether classes should be canceled because of winter weather.
Superintendents across the region can tell similar stories about snow days. Some can talk about closing schools because of the flu or natural disasters.
But none of them have ever seen anything like COVID-19. School officials will have to be vigilant all year as they monitor how the disease moves through their communities.
"We don't have the luxury of past experience," Cook said. "A lot of it will be about getting the school year started and getting safety precautions in place, but we'll need to make sure we follow them. It will require cooperation from families, and it will require diligence from our staff to follow through with those procedures."
As school districts prepare to open their schools for the first time since the pandemic shut them down in March, those same officials are making plans for how to run those schools while limiting the spread of the disease. The plans are filled with details, including seating charts, mask-wearing and social distancing rules, transportation limitations and what activities will still be available.
But the biggest question deals with what happens if students or teachers contract the disease and, if an outbreak occurs, when the building will be closed.
Informing parents
COVID-19 is a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which health officials say spreads mainly through respiratory droplets from person to person. Coughing, sneezing, talking and even breathing can expel enough of the virus to infect others, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, the virus can survive for several hours on different types of surfaces.
School districts have changed normal patterns of the school day to help limit the spread by adopting several different strategies, including regular cleaning, shutting down drinking fountains, keeping people 6 feet from each other as much as possible, requiring hand washing and wearing masks during parts of the day. Parents will also be required to monitor their children for symptoms.
Some of those changes are for a different stage of the disease, however.
In most buildings, Joplin Schools will use a seating chart throughout the whole year, with the aim of making contact tracing easier. If a student contracts the disease, then school officials can quickly identify others who may need to be quarantined. Desks will be arranged in configurations that limit the number of students in close contact with each other.
If someone tests positive:
• Parents of close-contact children in that classroom who need to be quarantined will be officially informed by the Joplin Health Department. However, those close-contact students will be quickly identified, and parents will be notified so they can pick up their children.
• Parents of children in the same classroom or building but not in close contact with a positive case will also be notified, usually by the end of the day.
• The district will periodically update the public about which buildings have had people who have tested positive. Those notifications will come from the district's communications department.
County health departments will handle official notifications and monitoring of quarantines. In Joplin Schools' case, the district will work with the department where the school is located — the district has schools within the city limits and in Jasper and Newton counties.
Superintendent Melinda Moss said the Joplin district is working on a memorandum of understanding to establish a contact tracer devoted to the district.
Other school districts, including Carthage, Carl Junction, Neosho and Webb City, have laid out similar procedures in their reopening plans.
"Generally speaking, parents will be hearing from us," said Tony Moehr, director of the Jasper County Health Department, when speaking about schools outside of Joplin city limits. "We'll work closely with the schools. If we can't make contact, then we may ask schools to assist, but if it's an official quarantine, we would issue that type of order."
The same is true for the schools of Newton County, including Neosho, Seneca, Diamond and East Newton, said Larry Bergner, director of the Newton County Health Department.
"All of their plans are pretty well identical," Bergner said. "There may be slight differences, but the plans are pretty similar across the board."
Closing buildings
Closing schools based on illness is something Cook has experienced. The district closed school for two days in 2018 because of a norovirus outbreak in its K-1 building. More than 100 students were absent and dozens of students were sent home, leaving building attendance at 75.3%, according to Globe reports.
There are no set-in-stone rules for whether a building should be closed because of COVID-19. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has given the state's school districts broad authority to make their own decisions about daily operation.
That means schools will consider a number of factors, including the spread of the disease in the community and within their own buildings.
Most of the region's schools are familiar with a formula proposed by the Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence, a group composed of health officials from across the state. According to the formula, administrators should consider closing a building if:
• 5% of its population tests positive in a day. In a building with 100 total people, this would be five people.
• 4% of its population tests positive a day for two consecutive days. This would be eight in a building of 100 people.
• 3% of its population tests positive a day for three consecutive days. This would be nine in a building of 100 people.
The formula has been in place for several years, said Larry Jones, executive director of the center. It served as a rule of thumb that worked well when the H1N1 virus moved through the country in 2009.
"If you have 5% of the population in the school that actually has COVID, missing school on any one day, then you're having a large enough outbreak that you need to consider closing long enough to get the building good and clean," Jones said.
Bergner, of the Newton County Health Department, said the steps across three days in the formula help determine whether an outbreak is a spike or a trend. If a building is closed, it's recommended for it to stay closed for about 10 days in order to ensure everything is properly cleaned and anyone who attends in the building won't be contagious.
But even those numbers may be too forgiving to some administrators.
Cook cited Carl Junction High School's population of about 1,000 students, noting that 5% represents 50 people.
"Five percent doesn't seem like a lot ... in the high school, we're talking about 50 kids, and I'm pretty confident we would cancel classes in the high school long before it got to 50," Cook said. "If we got to that, I feel like the community would say that we need to put a stop to this."
Moss said the decision to close a building will also depend on conditions surrounding that building, the community at large, the capacity at hospitals and more. It will also depend on the number of teachers available — many of the CDC's recommendations for preventing spread of the disease deal with protecting teachers, who are more at risk of the disease's more harmful symptoms and effects.
"We'll look at all those metrics and who is putting them out," Moss said. "We'll look for guidance from the state and from local health officials, and what they say one day might be different by that night's news. ... The situation is very fluid."
Challenges
Additionally, COVID-19 won't be the only thing schools will deal with this year. They'll also deal with flu season, winter weather and anything else that schools have to monitor throughout the year, and keeping those illnesses from getting confused with COVID will be a challenge.
Virtual learning will make keeping on track easier. Each of the area's larger school districts has rolled out technology efforts that equip students with devices for remote learning. If a building needs to close, educators are prepared to switch to online instruction.
But more than in years past, both students and parents will need to stay on their toes and prepare for changes to the changes. Bergner said parents should be ready to go into distance-learning mode at any time this school year and should follow prevention guidelines.
"I think we all have to work together," Bergner said. "Everyone has to take responsibility to keep children safe as possible and help ensure the safety of those around us."
