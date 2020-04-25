Schools, community plan ways to honor high school seniors

School districts and community groups are working on creative ways to honor high school seniors who may feel like their most memorable academic year was stripped away because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steve Gilbreth, the principal at Joplin High School, said he is working on three alternate plans for graduation, which he calls "plan A, plan B and plan C." He has been talking to principals in Carthage, Carl Junction and Webb City to share ideas that might work for all of the schools.
"All four of us have not given up on some kind of live graduation," he said.
JHS seniors are being surveyed about options, including whether they could attend a commencement ceremony in June if stay-at-home orders are lifted before then.
"Then, if we can't, we will try to plan something else with the seniors," Gilbreth said. "It's really hard on the seniors, so we want to do what we can."
Gilbreth has consulted Faron Haase, Joplin's student council president, about what students might want and was told that many seniors have expressed a desire to be able to hold some kind of graduation ceremony and walk across the stage.
"We are working really hard to make something like that happen," he said.
Organizers may still need to respect guidelines for social distancing, which could make a traditional graduation ceremony difficult to hold. In that case, plan B might involve trying to stage some semblance of a graduation that would allow seniors to walk across the stage and get their diplomas, the principal said. Plan C could entail having an open-air student get-together somewhere like Junge Field or the football practice field at JHS.
Another resource to tap might be JHS Project Graduation, which has been raising money for a senior party. Gilbreth said he is meeting with Project Graduation volunteers to see what can be done with those resources.
Other school districts
School officials in Neosho have proposed activities for graduating seniors in June or July, depending on whether events can be held safely then. The activities and dates proposed were based on a survey taken of seniors, the school board was told recently by Trent Barratt, high school principal.
Students ranked a traditional graduation ceremony as their first preference and the tradition of painting their names on Senior Hill as their second choice. A ceremony held in the high school gymnasium is proposed if it is possible. School officials also have discussed holding one ceremony with limited attendance or two ceremonies to allow more people to attend.
Seniors did not want to wait until August to hold events because they have made commitments to join the military or want to go to work, Barratt said.
Phillip Cook, superintendent of Carl Junction, said the district hasn’t made any final decisions yet on prom or graduation for the 206 students in the Class of 2020. Students will still graduate on May 15, but a traditional ceremony has not been scheduled.
“That’s what we’re holding out for and planning for some day, but we don’t know what that looks like," he said. "I think it’s only fair to our seniors and their families who put 13 years of their lives (toward their education), so to do it in a way that’s not traditional shortchanges them. We’re going to be real deliberate on our decision making. We’re not going to be reactionary. We want it to be special.”
Matt Huntley, principal of Carthage High School, said the district will attempt to host some events for the 370 students in the senior class, although they may be virtual or delayed. The district is working on virtual ceremonies to honor students for academic awards and organizations such as National Honor Society.
“It will be different, and I will miss the personal feel, the handshakes and the smiles, but we’re going to try to do it as best we can,” he said.
Huntley said he’s not scratching any ideas off the list right now — especially for graduation because he knows students want the traditional, in-person ceremony.
“That’s what we’re going to try to give them,” he said. “What I really want to do is pull off a graduation, whenever that can be, like a graduation is supposed to look."
In the meantime, Carthage High School has started a new tradition to honor seniors through Facebook by featuring students with their photos and answers to short questions.
“It’s blown up, and it’s been a ton of fun,” Huntley said. “We asked them their favorite school memory, faculty shout-out and the tradition that they’ll miss the most. It honors the kids but also highlight things that they like that we don’t know about. Even after the pandemic, I think it would be great to continue.”
Car parade in Sarcoxie
The Sarcoxie School District has come up with a different way to honor its graduating class.
The high school will hold a car parade at 7:30 p.m. Friday to honor its 59 seniors. Students are encouraged to decorate their cars with names, photos and streamers. The parade, which will be led by the police and fire departments, will begin at the football field parking lot and will end at the high school parking lot. The community can watch along the parade route while abiding by social distancing guidelines.
Superintendent Phil Lewis said that Friday was to be the school's original graduation date, and officials thought the parade would be a fun way to give seniors the recognition they deserve.
“It’s a way to social distance and still have those seniors feel like we’re doing something on their graduation day, which they’ve looked forward to for so many years,” he said. “We tried to figure out something that was safe and at the same time give them something to look forward to on their graduation date.”
Lewis said if students enjoy the parade, it may end up becoming an added graduation tradition for seniors.
The traditional graduation ceremony is tentatively slated for June 19. The district sent a survey to seniors asking them what they would like to do for graduation, and a majority were against a virtual graduation ceremony, Lewis said.
“This gives them the actual graduation day where they’ll get their diploma, but we also wanted to say that May 1 was their day and give (them) something to look forward to,” he said.
Community action
Community members are also stepping up to help give seniors a memorable year.
A new group on Facebook, Adopt a Four State Senior, connects high school seniors with community volunteers who "adopt" them by making them feel special through small acts of kindness, such as a handwritten letter or a care package. It was launched by Misha Honey, whose oldest daughter is a junior at Carl Junction High School.
“I saw a need, and I felt like God was nudging me," she said. "I wasn’t sure at first because I don’t even have a senior, but I felt like it was something I could do.”
The page exploded overnight and now has thousands of members.
Bari Randolph, of Webb City, recently added her daughter, Bailey, to the group. Within five minutes, Bailey was “adopted” by Krista Stark, while Randolph herself "adopted" a senior from another town.
Bailey said the project helps shine a light during dark times and gives her and her classmates something to look forward to.
“It’s really cool because I know a lot of my friends and nearly every senior at my school is bummed about not going to prom or being able to walk possibly,” she said. “To get little care packages, it really is pretty awesome.”
Stark has a son, 17-year-old James, who is a senior at Webb City. James, who was selected by two families, said he doesn’t prefer the term “adopted,” but he thinks the sentiment behind the gesture is nice.
Honey said she wants students to know that they're supported even when times are difficult.
“They truly have a bigger support system than they see, and there is a huge community surrounding them who would do anything for them,” she said. “They don’t have to fear the future.”
Globe staff writer Debby Woodin contributed to this report.
