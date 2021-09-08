Seven area residents have been selected as winners of $10,000 cash prizes or scholarships in the second drawing of MO VIP, Missouri's COVID-19 vaccine incentive program.
Local winners of $10,000 cash prizes apiece are Dustin Pearce and Kelly Peavler, of Joplin; Toby Bass and Olivia Garren, of Neosho; Matthew Schubert, of Marionville; and Scott Schultz, of Carl Junction. The Joplin area also got its first youth winner of a $10,000 scholarship in Jarron Hembree, of Diamond.
“These Missourians are winners not only because they are receiving $10,000 but because, like 3.2 million other Missourians, they have stepped up to help protect themselves and those they care for from serious illness,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement announcing the winners. “We encourage Missourians to continue engaging in conversations with trusted health care professionals to learn when vaccination is right for them.”
Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can enter for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to 800 adults 18 and older, and 100 adolescents will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.
Entries are divided into three categories: adults who received their first dose before July 21, adults who received their first dose on or after July 21, and adolescents ages 12-17 who have received at least their first dose of vaccine at any time.
Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays at 877-435-8411.
Those who have already entered should not enter again. Unless randomly selected as a winner in one of the first two drawings, they will remain eligible for all future drawings.
To date, nearly 600,000 vaccinated Missourians have entered the program. The third of five drawings will take place Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.