Regional senior centers operated by the Area Agency on Aging, including those located in Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, Lamar, Neosho and Noel, have extended their closure through April 30.
Homebound clients receiving meals from the senior centers will continue to have their meals delivered to their residence and will not experience an interruption in meal delivery. Anyone who normally attends the senior center must contact the center for information if they need a meal.
Details: 417-781-7562, jshotwell@aaaregionx.org.
