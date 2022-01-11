Several school districts in Missouri and Oklahoma have announced changes to their class schedules in response to an increased number of illnesses, with several pivoting to virtual learning for the first time in months.
• Neosho has canceled classes from Wednesday until Friday, and will return Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday is observed on Monday.
The cancellations were necessary, with 123 teachers and other employees absent because of illness, according to a message on the district's website. Not all of those are COVID cases, however. According to the message, the district has not yet reached a 7% COVID percentage that would call for shutting down a building, under the terms of the district's COVID plan.
The days will be treated as weather cancellation days, so virtual and in-person classes will be canceled, as well as extracurricular activities. Buildings will be closed for cleaning and sanitizing.
A team of district employees is working with Bright Futures Neosho to assemble food bags for students in need.
• The Carthage School District is shifting to virtual classes starting Wednesday and running through Friday. The numbers of positive cases, as well as quarantined students and staff, required the shift, said Superintendent Mark Baker on the district's Facebook page.
Activities and games may still occur, unless an increase in positive cases or quarantines is recorded.
• The Webb City School District has not yet shifted to virtual classes, but is prepared to because of an increase in COVID cases, according to a message on its Facebook page.
On Tuesday, 103 students and staff members tested positive for COVID, and 806 students and 50 staff members were absent because of illness including COVID and others, according to the district. The district is monitoring numbers and prepared to shift to virtual instruction if necessary.
• Joplin Schools' numbers are noting growing absences, but the district has been able to readjust classes and remain open, said Superintendent Melinda Moss in an email. Because the number of cases is evolving, Moss said that plan could change.
• Miami Public Schools shifted to virtual instruction from Wednesday to Friday, with a return on Tuesday, according to a message on its Facebook page. Though the district did not specify how many of its absences were related to COVID, the number of staff members quarantined or isolated has affected the district's ability to provide enough teachers for in-person instruction, according to the message.
• Grove Public Schools in Oklahoma will shift to virtual instruction on Wednesday, with a targeted return date of Tuesday. The shift is because of rising COVID exposure in the community and schools, according to a message on the district's Facebook page.
Athletic events are scheduled to be held as normal, with the exception of a JV boys basketball game scheduled for Tuesday — that game has been canceled.
• Jay Public Schools shifted to virtual instruction on Tuesday. That will continue until Tuesday.
This is a developing report and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.