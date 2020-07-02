BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City officials reported on Friday that more than one park employee has tested positive for COVID-19 since the theme park reopened to the public on June 13.
In a news release, park officials didn't specify the number of employees infected by the novel coronavirus or where in the 61-acre park they worked.
The park’s safety team completed contact tracing and “determined employees were in direct contact with the COVID-19-positive employees,” according to the release. Those employees who have been in direct contact with the infected “are quarantined from work as established by (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19.”
Park officials say they're working closely with health department officials “to follow all required and recommended protocols.”
Silver Dollar City implemented strict COVID-19 guidelines when it reopened last month, including limiting daily capacity, requiring temperature screenings prior to entry and requiring visitors to wear masks or face coverings, with some exceptions.
