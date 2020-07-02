Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.