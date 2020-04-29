Whether people are worrying about job loss or the virus that has upended the world, the coronavirus pandemic is changing how people sleep, possibly with harmful effects to overall health.
Local medical experts say sleep is a hot topic during the pandemic as unprecedented change disrupts the normal sleep-wake cycle.
“People’s sleep cycles have changed rather dramatically,” said Dr. Grant Pierson, pulmonologist with Freeman Health System. “They are now either not working or they have altered alternative work schedules, so it’s disrupting what time they’re going to bed, what time they’re waking up, and ultimately, this thing ends up in either a poor quality sleep, (or) reduced total amount of sleep time, and all these can then turn around and affect their day-to-day habits.”
And these sleep changes can have a dramatic effect on the immune system needed to fight off illness, including the coronavirus.
“When we are sleeping, we actually get a boost of our immune system to help fight off infections in the form of white blood cells and a small protein called cytokines,” Pierson said. “Those help us to fight off the infections, help keep us healthy."
When people do not an adequate amount of sleep, meaning seven to eight hours of sleep per night in the average population, that’s going to increase the risk of infections.
He said the deficit "increases our risk of coronary heart disease, vascular disease, diabetes, obesity, and so getting the appropriate amount of sleep is very important.”
Importance of sleep
Jason Shaver, a physician’s assistant with Cox Health System, said the importance of sleep is sometimes underrated by society.
“The more that we are undergoing stress, either through societal changes or work changes, the worse our sleep seems to get,” Shaver said. “And I get patients oftentimes who say, 'Well, I’m so busy with life in general, the first thing that is sacrificed is my sleep.' And that’s sad to hear because we think about other things in life, but many times we discount sleep as having no value when, in reality, it holds a high value in our life and how we are in terms of our health.”
Shaver said increasing stress can cause a variety of sleep disorders, such as insomnia or sleepwalking. Those can lead to other problems.
“These times of increase in stress will also culminate into mood disorders, like increased irritability, depression, or anxiety if not addressed,” Shaver said. “And unfortunately, it’s a perpetual cycle."
Pierson said a lack of good sleep can physically affect people in areas outside the body's immune system.
People are reporting dreaming more frequently right now, and that can be a result of increased stress and changes in the sleep cycle, he said.
“People start to recall their dreams more frequently,” Pierson said. “They may not be having more dreams, they just may be able to recall it more often than not.”
Sleep-wake patterns
Shaver said the changes brought on by the pandemic — loss of a job, children at home, etc. — are unlike any people have experienced before, and they are disrupting people’s sleep-wake patterns.
“Even in patients that I see that have sleep apnea, they’ll say, 'Since I’m not working, my bedtime is much different,' so as a result, their sleep-wake cycle is altered,” Shaver said. “I would anticipate that as we start introducing businesses being reopened that patients may have a difficult time adjusting that sleep-wake cycle again. It might be compared to an artificial time change because with the time change, some patients are more sensitive to that than others. So they might have an increased difficulty changing back to their old sleep habits when they worked.”
Shaver said people should try to maintain that pattern, even if life has changed.
“We always encourage good sleep hygiene and good sleep hygiene is a set time to bed and a set time awake, having as few naps or times dozing off as possible,” Shaver said. “Filling your day with obligations can also help. And it doesn’t have to be work. It can be chatting with a friend, it can be taking a walk, it can be something to fill your time. The more I interview and talk to people, it seems the more they become sedentary, they start dozing off, and that interrupts the sleep-wake cycle.”
Catch-up sleep
Freeman’s Pierson said there is such a thing as “catch-up sleep,” but it has its costs.
“That tends to make people have a delay throughout the week,” he said. “So you’re catching up during the weekend, and then, you know, Monday, Tuesday things are going well, But then come Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, (and) things are starting to drag. And then you try to do it again, and it’s a vicious cycle, and it ends up being poor-quality sleep compared to being consistent each and every day of the week.”
