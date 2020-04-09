One of the best ingredients at Tristan Taggart's smoothie store is her crew of 17.
Twyla Housh feels the same about the employees who have helped keep her barbecue restaurant going for 22 years.
"I have a quality staff that I feel responsible for," said Housh, the owner of Big R's BBQ, 1220 E. 15th St. "My people come to work to make a living to feed their families, just like I do."
That's why the two business owners have turned to the federal Payroll Protection Program to help them hang on to their employees through the COVID-19 pandemic, a crisis that has idled 16.8 million American workers in three weeks.
When Taggart prepared last year to open her Smoothie King store at 2205 S. Range Line Road, "everybody warned us the first year is going to be tough, but I did not think it was going to be quite this tough. This has been tough."
Both she and Housh — whose business is running on 40% of its normal sales — took hold of a small-business lifeline offered through the program to provide a forgivable loan that can be used to pay employees, rent and utilities to keep small businesses afloat until the virus outbreak wanes. It's part of a federal $2 trillion stimulus plan.
"We have been running dozens of local businesses through this program," said Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. "There's every incentive for any small business to keep employees on payroll."
The chamber hosted a conference call Wednesday with U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt to field questions posed by local business owners about the federal rescue programs that are part of the stimulus package. About 60 local businesses participated.
Jacqueline and Floyd Hackett, operators of Hackett Hot Wings, 520 S. Main St., laid off their 51 employees when they temporarily shuttered their restaurant because the virus outbreak had reduced their business income. She submitted a question about how she could use the program.
Blunt said there are two options. They could let their employees go on unemployment and then hire them back when business can resume, or they could apply for the payroll protection plan and continue to pay the employees so they can put their trained staff back to work when they are open again.
Helen Sheller Johnson is a self-employed worker who has tried to file for unemployment but cannot get her application accepted.
Blunt said the self-employed, also called 1099 or gig workers, qualify under the paycheck protection program but not unemployment if they didn't pay for unemployment insurance.
Those workers can talk to a banker about applying for the forgivable loan administered by the Small Business Administration. She could borrow the money to pay herself and then document the payments to earn forgiveness of the loan at the end of the program. Many banks have initial applications on their websites and, once that is filed, are given an appointment to meet with the loan officer.
Congress allocated $349 billion of the stimulus money for the program, but there has been such a crush of businesses to apply that some local business owners are concerned there won't be enough money to go around, Teeter told Blunt.
There is a concern in the Joplin-area business community that the $349 billion federal appropriation for the program will run dry, Teeter said.
"It's not going to run dry for a while because it's going to take a while to get this money out the door and get all these applications done," Blunt said.
He said the Senate would take up the question of whether to add $250 billion to the program but predicted that effort would stall because the House would have counterdemands. And that's what happened Thursday.
Democrats responded that they were not opposed to increased funding but wanted a larger allocation so that part of it could be earmarked for minority businesses that are underserved in some places by traditional lenders.
Taggart has applied, and Housh is already approved for the program.
"We feel it's important to do," Taggart said. "We have great employees, and we don't want to lose anybody. We haven't cut hours, but we had a manager who reduced her hours to give them to other employees. But we want to keep them employed at the same level as long as we can."
It will cost the business in productivity and training expenses to rehire later if they have layoffs, Taggart said.
And there is another reward for Housh, "It has given me peace of mind" for her 28 employees, she said.
"The present situation is out of my control as a person and as an employer," she said. "At the very least I know that my staff will get full paychecks — even though I’m not running at full capacity. In a year, when we look back at this time, it’s important that I can say we worked through it — that we didn’t quit. The paycheck protection plan has made that fully possible."
Payroll protection
Those eligible for the forgivable payroll loans are:
• Any small business with fewer than 500 employees.
• Any business, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, 501(c)(19) veterans organization or tribal business with 500 employees or that meet the Small Business Administration's size standard if there are more than 500 employees.
• Any business providing accommodations and food services that has more than one physical location and employs fewer than 500 per location.
• Sole proprietors, independent contractors and self-employed people.
Forgiveness is based on the employer maintaining or quickly rehiring employees and maintaining salary levels. Forgiveness will be reduced if the number of full-time employees declines, or if salaries and wages decrease.
SOURCE: Small Business Administration
