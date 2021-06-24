July 8 will be a big day for many customers of Hurley's Heroes Comics and Games in Joplin. Wizards of the Coast will release its latest expansion for "Magic: The Gathering," a collectible card game. This set is even more anticipated than normal because it will feature a product crossover with the company's other popular game, "Dungeons and Dragons."
And Hurley's is going to willingly miss out on a day of accelerated sales for it.
While the game shop at 824 S. Main St. will be open for business, it will not offer tables for open gaming, release tournaments or any of the other special events that accompany a new set.
"In-store play can be a primary motivator for sales," said Matthew Baum, event coordinator for Hurley's. "We'll have collectors and other players come in, but not having open gaming will prevent some people from buying that product from us."
The delta variant of COVID-19, which has taken hold in Southwest Missouri, combined with low vaccination rates, is forcing a handful of business to pause and reconsider recovery plans.
In Hurley's case, the store considered opening its tables, but the increased number of cases shifted that option from "potentially possible" to "certainly not," Baum said.
A Neosho fitness business also announced a temporary closure until July 6. 4 States Sports announced the closure Wednesday, saying that it will give employees and clients a chance to take a break, and will let center owners clean and sanitize equipment. When it reopens, it will have full COVID-19 protocols in place.
Manager Sherry Todd said the decision was difficult, and was based partly on a high number of cases and a high number of clients canceling sessions for illnesses. Todd said she didn't know the specific medical reasons clients canceled and that the center has not yet had any positive tests in clients or trainers.
Joplin and Jasper and Newton counties all report rates of full vaccinations that are below the national average of 45.6%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest numbers available Thursday. The state reported Thursday that Joplin had a vaccination rate of 40.4%, while Jasper County reported 20.3%. Newton County was at 17.3%.
Officials with Mercy Hospital Joplin and Freeman Health System on Wednesday said they have seen an increase in cases as numbers trend toward last winter's peak levels.
Though cities have largely lifted pandemic restrictions, a handful of businesses around Joplin still require masks for entry. But the resurgence of COVID-19 and the arrival of the delta variant hasn't yet led to a larger effort among businesses to bring back other measures such as mask-wearing and occupancy limits.
Erin Slifka, marketing and public information manager for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said its member businesses receive regularly updated information through membership memos. The information comes from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and state health agencies.
"This information about the delta variant is new, and we put it in our weekly memo as new information is communicated to us," Slifka said. "A lot of what we receive talks about what to implement in businesses and also promotes vaccines."
She said members haven't been calling in large numbers about prevention. Attitudes about the pandemic, prevention strategies and vaccinations remain as varied as the views of people within the community.
Like Baum, Todd believes the closure will take a financial toll. Todd said the business could lose up to $10,000 because of its decision to close. And unlike the beginning of the pandemic, Todd knows of no government programs or loans that could help recoup that loss. Additionally, she said the closure puts 4 States Sports ahead of the game for an anticipated July rush and a potential resurgence that could lead to more widespread closures.
"Even though it's not an easy decision to make, we felt like it was the only course of action we could take," Todd said. "We feel like at some point we'll be ahead of the curve because we will already have a COVID protocol in place."
Baum said the store still offers online sessions for "Magic" and other games, and is open to walk-in customers — masks are required. But in-store gaming will remain shut down for the immediate future, in order to reduce the risk of infecting customers.
"If we relax our system and put all expectations on others, then we could be the cause of someone getting the delta variant," Baum said. "That would make us nervous."
