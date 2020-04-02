Missouri State Parks has modified operations at five state parks to address overcrowding and concerns regarding public safety. The modifications, including the temporary closure of four parks and the partial closure of one additional park, went into effect last week and are scheduled to continue at least until April 30.
Changes include:
• Castlewood State Park will close.
• Elephant Rocks State Park will close.
• Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site and Park will close.
• Weston Bend State Park will close.
• St. Joe State Park will close the off-road vehicle riding area.
Gates to individual parking lots may close at all state parks when the lot reaches capacity. Visitors are encouraged to carry hand sanitizer, soap, wipes and drinking water, as services at all parks may be limited.
As conditions and recommendations change, additional closures may be announced. Check mostateparks.com for advisory updates and the latest actions.
