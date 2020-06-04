More than half a million dollars will soon be flowing into Southeast Kansas, thanks to grants awarded by the state Department of Commerce this week to aid with COVID-19 recovery.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that 66 Kansas communities were awarded nearly $9 million in federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement funds.
Cherokee County received a $169,200 grant, and Crawford County was given $132,000. Two cities within Crawford County were also presented with additional grants to help businesses and organizations significantly affected by the pandemic.
“Kansans have faced unprecedented challenges during the past few months due to COVID-19,” Kelly said in a statement. “Our communities need relief — and they need it now. I’m pleased to announce additional resources to help Kansans navigate through the recovery process. These grants will help our communities rebuild their economies and support Kansas families.”
Grants were available in two categories — economic development and meal programs. Economic development grants provide communities with funding to help local businesses retain jobs for low-to-moderate-income people by covering working capital expenses such as inventory, wages and utilities. Meal program grants can be directed to organizations such as Meals on Wheels and local food banks or to organizations providing meals for children affected by the loss of school meal programs.
Crawford County
Two cities in Crawford County were also awarded grants: Pittsburg was given $170,300, and Girard received $169,200.
Jay Byers, Pittsburg deputy city manager, said he applied for the grant to help businesses affected by the coronavirus and provide funding for meal services for people who are stuck at home or experiencing financial difficulties. A majority of the grant will go toward economic support for businesses that have been affected, he added.
“We need to figure out a criteria process to let people apply for some of that funding,” Byers said. “Pittsburg, Girard and Crawford County all got some, so the Southeast Kansas area got a reasonable amount of money.”
A majority of businesses in Crawford County are located in Pittsburg. Byers said the focus will be on smaller businesses. The goal is to have the selection process ready by this summer.
Restaurants and smaller retail shops have been significantly affected by the forced closures. Several local businesses received additional help through the Payment Protection Program, but Byers said the program doesn’t solve all their problems. When the pandemic first started, Pittsburg’s unemployment rate was approximately 3.3%, and it rose to about 9% within a few weeks, according to Byers.
“It’s not as bad as some other areas, but it’s a significant increase in just a month and a half,” he said. “One of the things that’s been a bright spot is the casino has reopened and put basically 200 people back to work overnight.”
The remaining funds will be awarded to meal agencies, including Meals on Wheels, Wesley House and food pantries. Byers said he's still waiting to hear from the state how those funds will be divided up between the two categories.
"We anticipate there will be more federal and state funding coming down, so we're using this as an opportunity to start putting in place what structures will manage these recovery funds better," he said.
Cherokee County
Janet Miller, Cherokee County Economic Development director, worked with the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission and several other groups to submit the application for Cherokee County. Miller said many businesses were forced to close amid the pandemic but had to continue to pay rent, utilities and other costs.
"It was hard, and even some of those that are back open, sales aren't quite what they were before all of this started and continue to have some struggles," Miller said. "We had loads of businesses — retail, hair salons and local gyms — that had been closed, and most of those have reopened."
With last week’s expiration of the Kansas plan that placed limitations on mass gatherings, as well as certain operating restrictions on various businesses and activities, Cherokee County officials have chosen not to impose any local restrictions and to use common sense when it comes to gatherings and social distancing.
"It kind of remains to be seen, as far as how this has impacted the county's economy," Miller said. "We have some ideas of what's happening. We saw our unemployment rate go from 2.8% up to 10.3% in a month's time. We know there's been an impact, but I think we're going to start to see those, particularly in the sales tax collection numbers, after the fact."
Money for food pantries and meal programs could only go toward communities that meet low- to moderate-income qualifications, including agencies in Baxter Springs and Columbus, according to Carey Spoon, grant administrator with the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission.
"Since this was such a short application window, we had to go by the 2015 HUD census numbers, and that limited who it was in Cherokee County that qualified," Spoon said. "The Department of Commerce opened up applications on May 12, had a Q&A on May 15, and then we started working on applications at that time. It was first come, first served."
Online
For information on the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement program, visit www.kansascommerce.gov/cdbg-cv.
