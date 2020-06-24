Spiva Center for the Arts, 222 W. Third St., will reopen Tuesday.
The building will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, by appointment only. To arrange a visit, call 417-623-0183 or email spiva@spivaarts.org at least 24 hours in advance.
Masks must be worn in the building, and social distancing of at least 6 feet must be maintained. Visitors will be asked to sign in, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building.
The PhotoSpiva and Small Works closing receptions on July 10 and PhotoSpiva portfolio reviews and awards ceremony on July 11 have been canceled. They will be rescheduled as virtual events.
