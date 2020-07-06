Spring River Christian Village is reporting a total of 12 deaths to date among 64 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released Monday morning by the long-term care home.
It said 30 employees or associates also have tested positive, including four with a contracted therapy company.
The Joplin Health Department on Monday confirmed two deaths at the Joplin nursing home, bringing the total confirmed to nine so far. The health department said in each of those instances "coronavirus was a significant condition contributing to these deaths."
In a statement, the health department also said it "is aware of additional deaths being reported by the facility, however the city reports deaths after they have been officially confirmed with the county coroner's office and the medical examiner that COVID-19 has been determined to be a contributing factor. Until that confirmation is made, these deaths cannot be reported by our organization. Because of this process, there may be a lag between when the deaths occur and when they are reported to the public."
The Joplin Health Department had through the weekend confirmed deaths of residents so far, all at Spring River. Those residents ranged in age from 73 to 95.
Those are the only COVID-19 deaths reported for the city so far.
As of Sunday, there have been nearly 1,500 cases of COVID-19 in the Joplin metro area, which includes Jasper and Newton counties, and a total of 11 deaths, including those seven deaths in Joplin.
According to the city, management at Spring River Christian Village, 201 Northpark Lane, “has been working closely with the Joplin Health Department, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Section for Long-Term Care and recently had all their staff and residents tested for the virus. The situation continues to be monitored closely.”
The first positive case of COVID-19 at Spring River Christian Village — a resident — was reported June 16. As a result, Spring River tested all residents and employees that day and has been retesting since.
According to the statement from Spring River, more testing is planned Tuesday.
Last week, Spring River also said in a statement that, “On June 25, a focused (Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services) infection control survey was conducted by the (Missouri) Department of Health and Senior Services. The results found Spring River to be deficiency-free and in compliance with all infection control measures. Spring River has been proactive in implementing all of the recommended practices and procedures provided by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for long-term care facilities to control the spread” of COVID-19.
Ray Dickison, chief operating officer for Christian Horizons, told the Globe in an earlier interview that Spring River Christian Village has been working to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. Spring River Christian Village is part of the nonprofit Christian Horizons family.
“We are certainly following all the CDC guidelines and any state guidance,” he told the Globe.
The company said it also is keeping residents, family members, associates and local public health officials informed.
“Christian Horizons is doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our communities,” Dickison said in a previous statement. “We are in close communication with the local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps currently. We have now expanded our dedicated units for infection prevention, initiated dedicated staff with enhanced training in COVID caregiving, enhanced cleaning protocols and management of personal protective equipment and supplies. We have advanced clinical team support with 24/7 telehealth monitoring capabilities for immediate assessment and management of treatment interventions.”
Spring River Christian Village is licensed for 120 skilled nursing units, 26 assisted living memory care units, 64 assisted living units and 50 independent living units.
