Twenty-one of 73 residents at Spring River Christian Village who tested positive for COVID-19 have died so far, the company announced this week.
The Joplin Health Department reports 15 deaths so far for the city because of COVID-19, all at Spring River. The city does not report COVID-19 as the cause of death until it has been confirmed by the coroner that the virus was a significant contribution.
Spring River, 201 Northpark Lake, also said 42 residents have met the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recovery guidelines.
According to a statement by Ray Dickison, chief operating officer for Christian Horizons, which runs Spring River Christian Village, 54 employees have tested positive and 45 are now classified as recovered.
"During the past weeks, we’ve been able to bring this outbreak under control. More COVID-positive residents have now recovered and are moving back to their normal living environments," Dickison said. "More affected associates have been medically cleared and are returning to their important work. And slowly, we are taking the first steps towards restoring our community — resuming new admissions with clinical care needs starting Monday."
The company said that for those who are recovering but still require special isolation precautions, its separate COVID Recovery Unit will remain in place. It also said that following all infection control recommendations and guidelines of the CDC and governing health authorities, "the unit will remain completely isolated to contain the virus and prevent spread in our community."
The first case at Spring River was reported there on June 16. According to the city, management at Spring River Christian Village has been working closely with the Joplin Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Section for Long-Term Care.
Spring River officials also said that a previous Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services infection control survey was conducted by the state health department and found the facility to be “deficiency-free and in compliance with all infection control measures. Spring River has been proactive in implementing all of the recommended practices and procedures provided by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for long-term care facilities to control the spread” of COVID-19.
Stacey Smith, executive director, said in a statement: “We’re grateful for the support we’ve received during these challenging days. We’d like to thank Spring River residents and their families for their positivity and understanding; our incredible associates, who have worked selflessly around the clock to keep residents secure, connected and cared for; local businesses for their generosity and partnership; area churches for their outreach and fellowship; and the Joplin community for their encouragement, donations and much-appreciated boxes of fresh donuts and pizzas.”
