Officials at Spring River Christian Village said Wednesday that the last of 52 residents who had been placed in the facility's COVID-19 recovery unit has been cleared to move back to the normal living environment.
The recovery unit had been assembled for COVID-19-positive residents who required special isolation in an effort to "prevent spread in our community," officials previously said. The release of the last resident earlier this week from the recovery unit back home was celebrated with photos and signs by residents and employees alike, according to a statement from Ray Dickison, chief operating officer of Christian Horizons, which runs Spring River.
Spring River, 201 S. Northpark Lane in Joplin, was hit particularly hard by COVID-19 over the summer. The first case was reported there on June 16; by the end of July, 73 residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and 21 of them died. A total of 54 employees also had tested positive, with most of them considered recovered at the end of last month.
"Our prayers are still with the families that have lost a loved one to the virus," Dickison said in a statement.
According to the city of Joplin, management at Spring River worked closely with the Joplin Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Section for Long-Term Care to bring the outbreak under control.
Spring River officials also said that a previous Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services infection control survey was conducted by the state health department and found the center to be “deficiency-free and in compliance with all infection control measures. Spring River has been proactive in implementing all of the recommended practices and procedures provided by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for long-term care facilities to control the spread” of COVID-19.
"What has seen us through has been our faith, our people and the incredible response from the Joplin community," said Stacey Smith, executive director, in a statement. "We'd like to thank Spring River residents and their families for their positivity and understanding; our incredible associates, who have worked selflessly around the clock to keep residents secure, connected and cared for; local businesses for their generosity and partnership; area churches for their outreach and fellowship; and the Joplin community for their encouragement and donations."
The Joplin facility wasn't alone in battling its outbreak over the summer. Outbreaks also were recorded at Carthage Health and Rehabilitation Center and Lacoba Nursing Center in Monett.
That trend was magnified across the country. New research released this week showed that COVID-19 cases in nursing homes "significantly increased" in July after having dropped throughout June. The report was published by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living and is based on data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Weekly confirmed COVID-19 cases in American nursing homes reached as high as 9,000 at the end of May before dropping to roughly 5,400 in the middle of June, according to the report. Those numbers crept upward after that low point to 8,628 for the week of July 19.
“With the recent major spikes of COVID cases in many states across the country, we were very concerned this trend would lead to an increase in cases in nursing homes, and unfortunately it has,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, in a statement.
