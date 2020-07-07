Missouri voters will have three options now for voting in the Aug. 4 primary and the Nov. 3 general election.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited Joplin on Tuesday to talk about the safety of in-person voting as well as new options to cast votes.
One of the options is voting by absentee ballot, which has been made available as a result of Senate Bill 631 to people with COVID-19 concerns. It option was signed into law last month by Gov. Mike Parson.
"There's been a new check box for using absentee ballots for certain individuals that might be more susceptible to getting COVID-19 or, if they do get COVID-19, have a more drastic case of it," Ashcroft said.
Ballots may be requested at county clerks offices. Those offices are at the courthouses in Carthage, Joplin, Neosho and other area county seats in Missouri.
Ashcroft said people who are at-risk for the virus by either being age 65 or older, are living in a long-term care facility, have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, have serious heart conditions, are immunocompromised, have liver disease or chronic kidney disease and on dialysis, or have diabetes may cast absentee ballots without obtaining notarization of the ballot.
"If you going to be out of the jurisdiction, you are incarcerated but still have the right to vote, or are part of the address confidentiality program, you still have to have it notarized," Ashcroft said.
New mail-in voting is available to all registered voters, but the law requires that the ballot envelope must be notarized.
The secretary of state said his office will put out a list of notaries who have agreed to notarize the ballot requests and ballots for free. People also can check places such as their bank for notary service.
Tami Owens, the Newton County clerk, said that people need to be sure to mail those ballots. "On the mail-in ballot, those have to be mailed back in. It cannot be hand-delivered. It has to come back in by mail. An application for an absentee ballot can be brought in in person, but the mail-in ballots cannot."
Applications for both absentee and mail-in ballots must be submitted by July 22 but "do not wait until that last day," Ashcroft said. He said there was one instance in the June election when a ballot was mailed by a voter to a county clerk six days before the election, but it was not delivered for 13 days, he said.
"What I want to encourage people to do is to vote in person," he said. "It's going be safe, it's the most secure way to vote, and the best way to know that your vote counts because you actually get to run your ballot through the scanner. It gives you that green light that shows your ballot has been been scanned correctly and tabulated. If there's an error, it gives you a notification, and you, as the voter, can say, 'I want to look at that ballot again.'"
Ashcroft worked with county clerks before the June municipal election to see that county clerks had social distancing materials to put in the polls as well as masks, shields and hand sanitizer.
He said all of those precautions will be in place for the upcoming elections.
Curbside voting also is available under state law, he said.
Voter registration
Today is the deadline to register to vote in the August election, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said. People may register at age 17 1/2 and vote at age 18. Registrants also must be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Missouri.
Ways to register to vote:
• Online registration and information about how to register is available on the secretary of state's website at
https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.
• Sign up at the Missouri Division of Motor Vehicles, also called the license bureau.
• County clerks and public libraries have forms available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.