Missourians with sensory needs will be able to receive vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccination, at special pop-up clinics around the state next week.
One in 6 Americans has a sensory processing need, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Due to the increasing numbers of individuals diagnosed with sensory needs, it is important that vaccination environments exist where individuals feel regulated and are able to tolerate a vaccination to the best of their ability, state officials said in a release announcing the clinics.
To conduct the vaccination clinics, the state will partner with KultureCity, an Alabama-based organization dedicated to creating sensory accessibility and inclusion to events and experiences.
“We are excited to partner with KultureCity to bring this sensory inclusive vaccination opportunity to Missouri,” said Vicky Davidson, executive director for the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council, in a statement. “Each vaccination event will have a mobile sensory space available and sensory inclusive medical training of vaccinators and medical professionals.”
The Southwest Missouri clinics are scheduled for:
• 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Westside Public Health Center, 660 S. Scenic Ave. in Springfield.
• 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Evan’s Drug, 19 Public Square in Stockton.
Clinics also are scheduled in Hayti, Cape Girardeau, Rolla, Berkeley, Cuba, Sedalia, Warrensburg and Independence.
Funding for the clinics is provided by the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council, in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, UMKC Institute for Human Development and Missouri Protection and Advocacy.
