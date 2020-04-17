Before the stay-at-home order was issued by the city of Joplin, much of the area was already practicing social distancing and self-quarantine protocols.
But with the order, a lot of local parents not only continued their roles as caregivers but were thrust into new roles, including as educators.
As parents navigate this unparalleled time of recently having an inordinate amount of time with their children, there’s a chance to become overwhelmed and frustrated. It is essential to keep in mind this is new for almost everyone involved, learning through trial and error.
“I want to remind parents that this is not just a normal break or vacation,” said Lisa Purcell, a school counselor for College Heights Christian in Joplin. “These are unprecedented times, and with that, kids and parents are fearful and uncertain. We want to make sure parents are giving themselves, as well as their kids, a break because this is hard for everybody.”
The best thing any parent who is at home with a child can do right now is to keep their kids engaged as much as possible. While watching a streaming service or surfing social media for hours can be fun, it may not be that rewarding or beneficial. The key is to try to incorporate some sort of physical and mental activity for children each day.
“Keeping kids active and engaged is important,” Janel Harding, a school counselor at Stapleton Elementary School, said. “It keeps their brain sharp and their bodies moving. It is important to do it in increments that are developmentally appropriate for their age, as well.”
According to Harding, deciding how much time should be allocated for daily schoolwork depends on the child’s age. A good rule of thumb for parents to remember is, for elementary and middle schoolers, multiply their grade by 10 — the result is how many minutes of schoolwork each day they should have. That doesn't mean parents have to sit for 50 minutes with their fifth grader, for instance. Parents should use that time to introduce different ways of learning that are better suited for their children.
“For once, we get to actually tailor our kids’ education to their individual interests and skills,” Purcell said. “I would love to see parents take this opportunity to foster the things their kids want to learn more about.”
“Changing it up to keep them engaged is important,” Harding said. “You have verbal learning, visual learning, auditory learning and hands-on learning. Using different learning styles will help to increase the attention span for the kids.”
Now is also a good time to start introducing kids to life skills. Need to cook lunch or dinner? Parents should take the time to show children how to safely cut vegetables. If some repair work needs done around the house, parents should allow children to assist them or to answer questions they may have.
If children grow restless, take them outside and take advantage of any nice weather; it's important for mental and physical health to give the body a chance to soak up sunlight each day. Some outdoor activities could be a scavenger hunt around the house, using a phone to look up the names of plants and insects or looking up at the sky to identify different types of clouds.
Technology also provides an outlet for parents, and that doesn’t mean just letting kids watch TV shows all day. YouTube, Pinterest and several other websites provide activity ideas, how-to videos or even general learning sessions for free right now.
“There are a lot of free classes online right now, which is something that is great to take advantage of,” Purcell said. “I do understand the fear that kids are spending all of their time online now ... but it is all about balance. As long as you are outside some or doing some physical activity, not everything will be screen-related.”
The important thing for parents to remember is to be as flexible as possible right now.
“Flexibility is key,” Harding said. “Do what works best for your family. You really have to watch your child’s verbal and nonverbal cues. You can usually tell when a child is maxed out and it's time to change something up.”
If parents feel overwhelmed, it's recommended they take a step back and give themselves a break from the stress. Overall well-being as a provider and caregiver should sit at the top of the list during this isolation period.
“Give yourself some grace,” Harding said. “You’re not going to be perfect at this. ... There are some times that you’re going to feel like a failure, but you have to bring yourself back to the basics by realizing you are keeping your kids safe and healthy. You have to step back sometimes and give yourself some self-care, even if that means locking yourself in the bathroom for 10 minutes. Take care of yourself as well.”
