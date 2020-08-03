With the start of school lurking around the corner, one word often strikes fear in the hearts of students and parent alike — bedtime.
Be it a mind that never seems to rest, anxious thoughts or too much screen time, sleep disturbances happen — especially after a five-month break, thanks to COVID-19, from the regular routine of school.
All of this, combined with other factors, can cause insomnia, defined as sleep disturbances or issues with sleep that cause people to not function or perform during their daytime routine.
Dr. Grant Pierson, a pulmonary critical care and sleep medicine specialist with the Freeman Lung Institute, said instances of insomnia can cause fatigue, sleepiness, reduced performance at home or work.
Stress — at home, school or work — can be an instigating factor for insomnia.
“When we have stress, it leads to increased tension, which causes us to put our mind on edge,” Pierson said. “This can keep us in a lighter state of sleep,” which means a person does not feel fully rested upon waking up.
Stress can also cause a person to have difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, which leads to other health issues, such as anxiety or depression.
“It can become a very vicious cycle in which behavior plays a big role,” Pierson said, adding that insomnia can lead to a variety of new habits that can have negative effects on a person’s sleeping habits. “Our quality of life goes down, worsening performance in life (at home) and work.”
Pierson often uses cognitive behavioral therapies and a certified psychiatrist to help patients determine the triggers that keep drawing them into the “deep spiral” of insomnia.
Pierson said treatment often includes returning to the basics, such as having a sleep routine that involves setting a strict bedtime and wake-up time throughout the week, even on weekends.
He encourages people to avoid using their phone in bed, along with doing work or watching television; to minimize their caffeine intake in the afternoon and evening; and to drink more water.
Alcohol is another item to avoid at bedtime, Pierson said, because while it has a sedating factor to help a person fall asleep, it is not quality sleep. This means the person will wake up feeling worse.
“These are all simple things that we forget about because we have a lot of things on our plate,” Pierson said. “But they can lead to major behavioral changes.”
Limit screen time
Using the phone or television at bedtime, Pierson said, makes it harder for a person to turn off their brain and fall asleep.
“It may help you wind down, but it becomes background noise with your brain still on,” Pierson said. “It prevents you from getting into a deeper state of sleep. Your sleep is shallower, which means any little thing will wake you up.”
He suggests limiting screen time at least two hours before going to bed, as well as taking a shower.
Exercise can also help a person put down the stress of the day. Pierson recommends avoiding doing strenuous exercise too close to bedtime. Light stretching or yoga can take place closer to bedtime.
“Establishing a bedtime routine is very helpful,” Pierson said. “Your body is told you are getting ready to for bed, and your mind begins to wind down.”
Long-term effects
Insomnia can lead to emotional, physical and psychological complications, Pierson said.
“With friends and family, it can drive a wedge between them, especially if you don’t show up on time (for events) because your sleep cycle is not compatible,” Pierson said. “It can also led to a higher chance of errors and accidents at work and at home.”
Insomnia can also lead to a higher risk for suicidal ideation, high blood pressure, heart attacks and even diabetes. Insomnia can also be an indicating factor, especially for women, regarding sleep disorders such as sleep apnea.
“Even short-term problems lead to major changes in behavior,” Pierson said. “When (insomnia) begins to affect our day-to-day activities or our quality of life, it’s time to seek treatment.”
Other treatments
By the time patients find their way to his office, Pierson said, they have most likely tried several over-the-counter medications or herbal remedies.
On the herbal or natural side, Pierson said people often use valerian root, L-tryptophan or melatonin.
Melatonin is a hormone produced in the body to help promote sleep. Pierson said that while it is typically safe to take, the unregulated nature of melatonin often leads to a variance in the product even within the same bottle. Doses that are too high can lead to nightmares or other sleep disturbances.
The same is true for the herbal remedies, in that production is not regulated. The L-tryptophan appears to work with the same pathways as serotonin, which helps regulate hormones to make a person sleepy. The valerian root has a relaxing factor, to help with anxiety, which often helps people fall asleep easier.
Some people turn to antihistamines such as Benadryl to fall asleep. Pierson said for those over 65, a sustained use of Benadryl can cause a higher risk for confusion or altered mental states.
